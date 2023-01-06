Man charged with the attempted murder of pro bodybuilder Durban doctor, linked to business robbery

Durban - The man charged with the attempted murder of a Durban doctor made a second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Simphiwe Ngubane will appear in court again next month for a formal bail application.

Dr Aadil Khan, a medical doctor and professional bodybuilder, was shot and wounded outside his surgery on Randles Road on November 1, 2022. Khan, a father of one, had been walking to his car when he came under fire. He sustained at least 10 gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital.

Last week, members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested Ngubane. He was not named after his first appearance because of an identity parade for another robbery that took place on Friday. At the time of the shooting, provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged that on 1 November 1, 2022, at 6pm, a 45-year-old man was leaving his place of work on Randles Road in Sydenham area when he was shot by two unknown men. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene in a silver vehicle.”

Khan’s wife, Melissa Symonds, told News24 they did not know what the motive for the shooting was. She described her husband as an upstanding member of society who went out of his way to help members of the community, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. IOL