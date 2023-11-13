Man charged with the murder of ANC councillor Sunil Brigmohan behind bars, awaiting bail

Police have made another breakthrough in the murder of former eThekwini ward councillor Sunil Brigmohan. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that Vikash Brian Sewnath appeared in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Department spokesperson Natasha Kara said Sewnath faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. “The matter was adjourned to November 27 for a formal bail application.” Kara said the prosecuting team planned to oppose the bail application.

Brigmohan, 46, a father of two, was killed at Cato Crest in Amanzimtoti on October 21. A chilling video of the shooting went viral on social media. It shows two men walking up to Brigmohan. One of them takes out a firearm and shoots him, and then they briskly walk away.