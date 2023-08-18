Man comes home to find fiancée dead on the front lawn

Police in the Eastern Cape are urging social media users and the community to refrain from making speculations after a woman was found dead on her front lawn. The body of the 35-year-old Gqeberha woman was discovered on Thursday by her fiancé.

The incident took place on Hampshire Street in Sherwood. Provincial police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that at about 5.40pm the woman’s fiancé arrived home with her daughter and found her lying on the lawn with an open wound/s on her neck. “At this stage, no foul play is suspected due to information at police disposal. A post mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death,” she said.

Naidu said police are urging social media users and the community to refrain from making speculation and to allow the investigation to take its course. Meanwhile police are still investigating the murder of Ayanda Dupa-Emenaha. The 35-year-old woman’s body was found on July 25 on Coega Road, a day after she was reported missing.

She was burnt beyond recognition and her identity was verified through fingerprints. Naidu said Dupa-Emenaha left her place of work on July 23 at around 5.30pm and dropped off her co-worker in Rink Street. “She indicated to her friend that she was going to Westbourne Road before going home, however, she never arrived home,” she said.