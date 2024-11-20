Man crushed to death following tipper-truck accident in KZN

A man has died after his vehicle was crushed by a tipper-truck transporting tar. The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon on the R102 on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Reaction Unit South Africa said the accident took place at the Vincent Dickenson Road robots in Canelands. A man was crushed to death. Picture: Supplied Prem Balram said they received multiple calls for assistance and arrived on scene just before 4pm. “Rusa members discovered a Mercedes-Benz tip-truck lying on its side on top of a white Toyota Hilux bakkie.

“A man was crushed between both vehicles.” He said the truck driver was not injured. “It is alleged the truck was travelling in the direction of Tongaat from Verulam when its brakes failed.

“The driver attempted to veer off the road, but struck a Toyota Fortuner before colliding into the white Toyota Hilux bakkie that experienced mechanical failure. “The driver of the bakkie was attempting to repair his vehicle when the truck collided and crushed him between both vehicles.” He said the entrapped man was finally freed.

“Despite efforts from paramedics, the man was declared deceased following head, facial and chest injuries.” The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been approached for comment and will be added once received. There have been a spate of road accident in Durban this week.

On Monday, two taxi accidents, one on the M1 Higginson Highway, and the other in the Durban CBD left over 20 people injured. On the M4, one man lost his life in a horrific crash near the Broadway offramp. ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a light motor vehicle and a truck had collided, obstructing the freeway.