Man dies after sexual intercourse with woman he courted at brothel in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have opened an inquest docket following the “sudden” death of an unknown man who visited a brothel in Burgersfort, Sekhukhune. The unidentified man died on Sunday afternoon, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Police preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased man, estimated to be in his early 30s, was discovered unresponsive by a woman he had courted at the brothel. The man died in the woman’s rented room after the two had sexual intercourse in the premises. Emergency medical services were immediately contacted and upon arrival, the unresponsive man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations have commenced, and the cause of death remains undetermined at this stage. The police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, which will provide more insight into the circumstances surrounding the death,” said Ledwaba. “The identity of the deceased is not yet known. Police urge anyone with information that can assist in identifying the man or related to this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. “Information can be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111, My SAPS App or they may visit the nearest police station. Police investigation continues,” he said.

In another incident in Limpopo, the police in Dennilton, under the Sekhukhune District have arrested a 33-year-old woman after she allegedly shot and killed her husband. Both husband and wife are teachers from KwaZulu-Natal working in the province of Limpopo. The tragic incident occurred in Elansdoom village on Monday morning, at around 6am, where a heated argument between the couple escalated, leading to the wife shooting her husband.