Man driving a Hyundai stolen in the Eastern Cape arrested at Botswana border heading to Malawi

A 56-year-old man who was arrested at the Ramatlabana Port of Entry into Botswana driving a stolen vehicle, is expected to apply for bail in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho on Thursday. Dumisani Mnyandu was arrested on July 25, while driving a Hyundai Grand Creta which was stolen in the Eastern Cape on July 14, 2024.

Provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said that Mnyandu was apprehended while attempting to cross the Ramatlabana Port of Entry into Botswana heading to Malawi. “He was arrested after the circulation system showed that the vehicle with KwaZulu-Natal registration numbers was allegedly hijacked at Mbizana in the Eastern Cape, on Sunday, July 14, 2024,” said Mokgwabone. “Preliminary investigations revealed that Mnyandu was in transit to Malawi,” added Mokgwabone.

In a similar case last week, IOL reported that Limpopo police successfully recovered a stolen Toyota Fortuner which was en route to the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe. Police believe it was being smuggled out of the country. The vehicle, which was stolen from Sinoville in Gauteng, was intercepted by the officers from the provincial Flying Squad of the SA Police Service (SAPS) who were acting on a tip-off. “The recovery operation took place on Thursday morning, July 25, 2024, along Ndzedzedze Road in Thohoyandou policing area, in the Vhembe District,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.