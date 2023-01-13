Man driving stolen Ford Ranger Wildtrak, insists he was only taking it to car wash

Pretoria – A 32-year-old man was arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), while driving a stolen Ford Ranger Wildtrak double cab vehicle. EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the 32-year-old insisted he was only taking the vehicle to a car wash.

“On Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, at 17h30 in Tsakane area, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Tsakane precinct officers, apprehended a suspect and the reported stolen light delivery vehicle (LDV), was uncovered,” Thepa said. “While patrolling the streets of Tsakane, EMPD officers received information about a stolen double cab, detected driving around the area. The Ford Ranger double cab, reported stolen in Actonville recently, was spotted on Mohlare Street at extension 8, with one occupant before it was stopped, and the driver cornered.” A 32-year-old man was arrested in Ekurhuleni for possession a stolen Ford Ranger Wildtrak double cab vehicle. Photo: Supplied/EMPD “The 32-year-old male driver alleged that he was requested by some guys to take the light delivery vehicle to the nearest car wash.”

In December, a 36-year-old man was sentenced to 19 years imprisonment for stealing six Ford Ranger bakkies in Limpopo province. The vehicles were intercepted from crossing the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe. Tsununu Ahmad Maphosa was convicted and sentenced in the Musina Regional Court for burglary at business premises and theft of the motor vehicles.

According to Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke, in the early hours of December 9, in 2017, Maphosa, together with his co-accused, broke into a Ford vehicle dealership and stole six Ford vehicles – two Ford Everest and four Ford Ranger to the value of R3 235 000. “The matter was immediately reported to the police and a case was opened and referred to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation for a further probe. An intensive investigation was conducted and it resulted in the recovery of five of the six stolen motor vehicles in the Masisi area near the Limpopo River on the very same day they were reported stolen. “The vehicles were intercepted from crossing the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe and all the drivers ran away. Through the assistance of law-abiding citizens, Maphosa was arrested in the area while attempting to flee,” Maluleke said.

