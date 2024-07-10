Man escapes from police custody after being arrested for serious assault and intimidation

Police at Thohoyandou, in Limpopo, have intensified efforts to locate an awaiting trial prisoner, identified as Pfundzo Eddie Ramafamba, who is on the run after escaping from lawful custody. Ramafamba, 33, escaped from custody on Tuesday morning when he was about to attend court in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court.

“Ramafamba was detained on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and intimidation,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The circumstances surrounding the escape are still under police investigations. “The police are urging anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact Captain Eddie Mawela at 082 414 7763, Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or to use the My SAPS App,” said Ledwaba.

Police said Pfundzo Eddie Ramafamba, 33, escaped from custody on Tuesday morning. Picture: SAPS In another case, detectives in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt, seeking to arrest their “most wanted suspect”, Lovemore Musoyi, a Zimbabwean national believed to be around 35. Musoyi, according to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, is wanted in connection with more than 10 criminal cases which include murder; attempted murder; armed robberies; house robberies; business robberies; kidnapping; assaults; stock theft; and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The crimes were committed in areas including Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton and Rakgoadi policing area in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo.

Police in Limpopo are hunting for Lovemore Musoyi accused of numerous violent crimes, after he escaped from a police vehicle last year. Picture: SAPS “One of the recent incidents involving Musoyi occurred on June 20, 2024, at approximately 7.45pm, where he and accomplices carried out a brazen business robbery at a tuck shop in Mafisheng village. During the robbery, Musoyi viciously attacked a male victim, whom he accused of betrayal, and proceeded to assault him with an axe,” said Ledwaba. The criminals then looted the shop, stealing both money and soft drinks before fleeing the scene. “In a separate incident on January 1, 2023, Musoyi managed to escape from a police vehicle at Moutse Mall in Dennilton while en route to Witbank Correctional Services. This escape occurred alongside two other suspects, who were subsequently re-arrested,” said Ledwaba.