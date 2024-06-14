Man faces life in prison for raping his two stepchildren

“A case was reported to Danielskuil SAPS on October 19, 2018, and the accused was arrested a few days later in Groblershoop. He was released on bail and failed to reappear in court. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was arrested on September 30, 2020 and remained in custody during the period of trial.

Justice was served for two young rape victims at the Regional Court of Postmasburg recently when a stepfather faced the full force of the law for the rape of his two stepchildren .

“On June 10, 2024, the accused was convicted and was found guilty on two counts of rape. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for each count. The accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm, and his name was recorded in the national register of sex offenders,“ said police spokesperson, Sergeant Omphile Masegela.

The two rape victims, who were six and seven years old at the time, told their aunt during a visit that their stepfather told them to come and sleep with him. He then raped both of them while their mother was sleeping.

The mother said that she suspected, but she was too terrified of the accused to investigate more.