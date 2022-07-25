Man fatally stabbed by his 23-year-old girlfriend during fight in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his 23-year-old girlfriend, during a fight. “The shocking incident is alleged to have occurred at Trichardt near Secunda in the evening of Sunday, July 24, around 10.30pm,” said police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to the information, the two allegedly had an argument which spiralled into a fight. The neighbours are said to have unsuccessfully tried to intervene but the fight ended badly where the man was stabbed to death.” Police and paramedics were informed about the incident, and on arrival the man was certified dead. A case of murder was opened and police have arrested the 23-year-old woman. She is expected to appear before the Secunda Magistrate's Court soon, charged with murder.

Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has “strongly” condemned the incident, and urged members of the public to make use of social services whenever they come across some challenges in their relationships. “Violence has never resolved any problem, rather it will lead to undesired consequences. We can never condone violence as a solution to any challenge. Domestic violence continues to take lives of many in our society and we need to join hands to fight it,” said Manamela. “The suspect has since been arrested and we hope the law will take its course.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In March, a 42-year-old Mpumalanga woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her neighbour to death during a fight at Kwazanele in Breyten. According to police, the 47-year-old man went to fetch his wife from his neighbour's house where he found her drinking with two men and a woman at night. He demanded that his wife return home with him, but she reportedly refused.

Story continues below Advertisement

A quarrel followed between the husband and the people he found drinking in the yard. “During the scuffle, he reportedly took out a knife, and one of the men present attempted to diffuse the situation, but he was stabbed in his hand. “The female neighbour is said to have then grabbed the knife from the (husband’s) hands and allegedly stabbed him several times on his upper body,” police said in a statement at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement