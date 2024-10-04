Man fined R60,000 for attempting to defraud SARS of nearly a R1 million

A 36-year-old man, Mxolise Benedict Mona, who submitted fraudulent tax returns at the South African Revenue Services (SARS) on behalf of his company, has been fined R60,000. Mona, who owns Black Brothers Productions, submitted false documents at SARS in an attempt to prejudice the revenue service of over R929,000.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said Mona’s fraud was discovered before the money could be deposited into his account. He was arrested and charged with fraud, theft, and contravening the provisions of the Tax Administration Act, Act 28 of 2011. Sekgotodi said the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court fined Mona R30,000 which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that he’s not convicted for the same charges.

On behalf of his company, Black Brothers Productions, he was also fined R30,000 or faced two years’ imprisonment, plus an additional four years’ imprisonment, which is wholly suspended for five years on the condition that the company is not convicted of the same charges. Earlier, IOL reported that Ramaesela Martha Mphahlele, 44, was arrested by the Hawks for contravening the Tax Administration Act. Sekgotodi said Mphahlele’s arrest follows after a warrant of arrest was authorised during the court appearance of the main accused in the matter, Daniel Maluleke, aged 56.

The warrant of arrest was issued when Maluleke was appeared before the Vaalbank Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga, on charges of fraud on Friday last week. “Investigation by the Hawks revealed that Ramaesela Martha Mphahlele registered with SARS as a value added tax vendor. She was further registered with the Sars e-filing services,” said Sekgotodi. She said Mphahlele colluded with Maluleke and submitted tax returns with different VAT reference numbers.