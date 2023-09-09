Man found guilty of killing his wife and burying her under their bathtub

An Eastern Cape husband was convicted of killing his wife and burying her body under the bathtub of their home. Yibanathi MacGyver Ndema, 45, was found guilty on five charges relating to the murder of his wife Noluvuyo Nonkwelo on July 1,2019.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the court heard that the couple’s marriage had been marred by domestic violence. Provincial NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ndema, murdered his wife on July 1, 2019 and two days later reported her a missing person to police, “even though he knew that was not true”. Ndema was arrested in August 2021, after Nonkwelo’s remains were found buried underneath a bathtub, in the bathroom of the house the couple shared.

“The couple’s children alerted their grandparents that since their mother’s disappearance, the bathtub had been repositioned. “That prompted the police to search Ndema’s home, leading to the discovery of the remains.” Tyali said further DNA results confirmed that the remains were indeed those of Nonkwelo and were released to her family for proper burial.

“Post-mortem results revealed that the deceased died because of a fractured neck.” The NPA said the court heard that the couple’s marriage had been marred by domestic abuse and the victim had been sought a protection order. Tyali said in addition to murder the court found Ndema was found guilty on three counts of assaults on his wife which took place between September 2018 and June 2019.

“The assaults were by a stick, clenched fists, open hands, burning her with hot water and pulling her with her hair. “While still alive, the deceased once opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against him and was granted a protection order in January 2019. “But both the case and the protection order were later withdrawn.”

Ndema initially abandoned bail, but at a later stage, applied for bail, which was denied. During the trial, he pleaded not guilty. “He also distanced himself from a confession he made to the police admitting that he had strangled his wife to death because she was having an extramarital affair, necessitating a trial-within-a-trial. The court ultimately admitted the confession, together with the disputed pointing-outs.”