Man from prominent family snatched in yet another brazen Eastern Cape kidnapping

Cape Town - The search continues for a young businessman from the Eastern Cape who was kidnapped on Friday. Hilton Wicks, 24, believed to be from a prominent family, was snatched in Maclear during the early hours of March 24.

The former head boy of Kingswood College in Makhanda is alleged to have last been seen in a white VW Polo with his alleged kidnappers. Speaking to IOL, spokesperson for the provincial Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed the kidnapped. She said the Hawks’ task teams were working around the clock in trying to bring Wicks back home safely.

Wicks’ kidnapping has sparked fear in the Eastern Cape province as it comes less than 10 days after a biokineticist was kidnapped in Gqeberha. Riana Pretorius was snatched in broad daylight from Nelson Mandela Bay in one of the area’s busiest streets on March 16. She was kidnapped outside a medical practice in Newton Park and stuffed into a white Toyota Corolla which was discovered hours later. One suspect was arrested and a firearm seized.

Hours later police had managed to recover the vehicle used in the kidnapping. A ransom demand of R2 million was made and two suspects were arrested since her kidnapping. One suspect remains at large.

However, Mgolodela confirmed to IOL that Pretorius was indeed safely home. “The lady is safe home,” Mgolodela said. Reports said Pretorius was returned home during the early hours of Friday morning.

According to News24, one of the suspects in Pretorius’ kidnapping case, Zolisile Rawutini, appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He was set to apply for bail, but the matter was postponed. The State indicated it would be opposing the bail application and Rawutini was remanded in custody.