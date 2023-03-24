Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 24, 2023

Man gets 10-year prison term for robbery in Bapong in which a cop was shot dead

A man is sentenced to 10 years in jail for a robbery in Bapong. l MOLAOLE MONTSHO/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Published 39m ago

Rustenburg – A man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstance.

Bhekizitha Khaulani Madondo, 35, was sentenced on Thursday, for a robbery which took place six years at a shopping complex in Bapong near Majakaneng, south of Brits in the North West.

"The accused was arrested on 09 December 2015 after he was linked to an armed robbery that took place on 04 November 2015 at a shopping complex in Majakaneng where he and others stole money, cellphones and clothes worth over R120 000," said Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

As the group was driving out of the complex, they spotted a police van and shot dead Constable John Mokotedi.

Mokotedi and his crew where at the complex unaware of the robbery taking place.

"Through investigations by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime investigation team, Madondo was traced and arrested a month later. During his first appearance, he was denied bail and has been in custody since.

"In addition to his 10-year sentence, the accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm,“ she said.

The murder charge against Madondo was dropped.

IOL

