Man gets five years in jail, loses Suzuki Ertiga he bought using fake documents of non-existent employer

The Middleburg Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced 36-year-old Jacob Aphane for vehicle fraud after he used fake documents to purchase a Suzuki Ertiga and did not pay the monthly instalments. The conviction and sentence came after Aphane was charged for vehicle finance fraud to the value of R496,211.

“It was reported that on October 7, 2022, the accused applied for vehicle finance at Yagos 4 Wheel Cars in Middelburg, using fraudulent documents, payslip and bank statement. He alleged that he was employed at GT Auto Company in Marblehall. Wesbank approved the finance application based on the fraudulent documents presented,” said Captain Sekgotodi Dineo, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. After the approval, Aphane collected the vehicle, a Suzuki Ertiga. However, Aphane did not pay the monthly instalment for more than three months.

“The bank tried to locate him but he was not found. The matter was reported to the Hawks Middelburg-based serious commercial crime investigation for further probe. During investigation, it was established that the company (which Aphane claimed to work for) does not exist,” said Sekgotodi. She said the Hawks pursued the investigation and the vehicle was recovered. Aphane was the summoned to appear in court.

“He was arrested, charged and released on a warning. He appeared in court on several occasions until he was found guilty and sentenced on Monday, September 23 2024 to eight years imprisonment of which three years are suspended for five years on condition that the accused is not found guilty of similar offence during suspension,” said Sekgotodi. A 36-year-old man Jacob Aphane will spend five years in jail after he used fraudulent documents to purchase a Suzuki Ertiga. File Picture Last year, IOL reported that a Limpopo woman was sentenced to spend two years in jail or pay R10,000 fine after she used fraudulent documents to purchase a Hyundai Atos. At the time, Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke said the Hyundai Atos was financed by Wesbank in 2022.

Miranda Thandaza Lubisi was sentenced for fraud by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crime Court. “On 16 September, 2022, the accused visited a vehicle dealership in Tzaneen and showed interest in a Hyundai Atos valued at R346,122. The accused was assisted by the salesperson at the dealership to apply for vehicle finance that was later approved by the Wesbank.” Maluleke said the vehicle was delivered to Lubisi.