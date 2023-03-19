Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Man gets life sentence for raping a teenager in Brits

Brits Magistrate’s Court in North West.

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in Brits. Photo: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl six years ago in Oukasie near Brits in North West.

Itumeleng Moyo, 26, was sentenced at the Brits Regional Court on Wednesday.

“The convict was sentenced in connection with the rape of a 15-year old girl. Evidence was led in court that the girl was with her friends at Mountain View, Oukasie on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at approximately 21:30, when Moyo, aged 20 at the time of the incident, attacked them.

“He then took the victim forcefully and threatened her with a knife. He took her to a shack and raped her. The convict, who was known to the victim was arrested on Monday, January 22, 2018. He was positively linked by DNA and found guilty on Thursday, January 26, 2023," said North West police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma.

She said North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, welcomed the life imprisonment term meted on Moyo.

“Lieutenant-General Kwena applauded Sergeant Ndubane from the Brits Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and all other role-players for their excellent collaboration which he said will send a stern warning that those who commit crimes and in the process, violate women and children, will not be spared.”

Molaole Montsho