Man gets two life term and 50 years in jail for murder

Rustenburg – A 44-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms and 50 years in jail for murder. Tshediso Koetsi was sentenced at the North West High Court sitting in Klerksdorp.

He was sentenced to two life terms on two counts of murder, a cumulative 50 years for attempted murder, three years for arson and three years for malicious property damage. “The conviction is related to an incident that occurred in Jouberton, near Klerksdorp, on 3 April 2021. Reports reveal that Koetsi, went to his lover’s house, Keitumetse Mjijwa, 43, and demanded to speak to her after suspecting her of cheating,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame. Koetsi left, and later returned on two more occasions and argued with Keitumetse, outside the house which was occupied by six children, and three adults.

“On the third occasion, on the same day, he came back and gained entry and started pouring some liquid substance inside the bedroom, which had occupants and set it alight. After this, Keitumetse and her sister Dineo Mjijwa, 36, sustained burn injuries and later died in hospital,” Mamothame said. Three of Dineo’s children between 5 and 13 years old, also sustained burn injuries, while two more children also sustained injuries caused by the fire.

Koetsi sustained minor burn injuries, which he showed to the police, claiming the deceased tried to burn him. He was taken to a nearby medical facility, to receive medical attention. He was arrested after police investigations indicated him, as the offender. “Advocate Xolisile Philisane argued that Koetsi’s offence was premeditated and urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

