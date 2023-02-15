Man gunned down in Rustenburg

Rustenburg – A 42-year-old man was shot and killed inside a building in Rustenburg on Valentine’s Day. North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the man was shot dead on Tuesday at 4.45pm, inside a building on the corner of Nelson Mandela Drive and Klopper Street.

Myburgh said police were investigating a case of murder. “Police investigations are continuing and anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Keorapetse Ramokgadi, on 082 772 8941,“ she said. In KwaZulu-Natal, police said six people had been arrested for attempted murder, attempted robbery, impersonating a police officer and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The complainant alleged that he and his wife were at their farm on Tuesday, 14 February when they were accosted by armed men who attempted to rob them of the belongings. “He managed to call for help and the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. The police together with other law enforcement agencies followed up on information which led the arrest of the suspects in different areas,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala. “When the suspects spotted police and security guard vehicles approaching they opened fire and a shootout ensued. They drove in different directions, others heading to Kokstad and Harding areas, but were apprehended.

“Three vehicles were searched and police reflector jackets, 58 rounds of ammunition and four unlicensed firearms – two rifles and two pistol –were recovered. Two of the recovered firearms belong to the complainant. No one was injured during the shooting." Gwala said preliminary police investigations have confirmed that the suspects were same suspects who had posed as police officers and robbed the same family on Tuesday, 7 February. “They accosted them, demanded cash, and took two firearms and drove away in their getaway vehicle. A case of robbery was opened at Franklin police station for investigation.

