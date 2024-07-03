Man hacks his girlfriend with an axe after she finds him cheating

A Free State man is expected to appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder for hacking his girlfriend with an axe. The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said Rosendal police arrested the 48-year-old man from Mautse near Rosendal on Tuesday, June 2.

The horrific incident took place on Thursday, June 27, at about 7pm. “On July 2, 2024, the 26-year-old woman from Mautse near Rosendal came to the police station after she was discharged from the local hospital to report a domestic violence incident that occurred on June 27. “It is alleged she visited her boyfriend's home and found him with another woman inside his bedroom.

“She confronted him about their relationship, but he pushed and insulted her. The boyfriend further took out a knife, but she disarmed him,” Mophiring said. The man then armed himself with an axe and hacked her on top of her head. He also strangled the woman. “She managed to walk back to her home, where her sister called an ambulance and she was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. A case of attempted murder is being investigated.