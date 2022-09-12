Man hacks ‘Peeping Tom’ friend to death with axe in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg- A 30-year-old allegedly hacked his friend to death with an axe for peeping through his rented room window in Belfast, Mpumalanga. The friend reportedly peeped through the window in the early hours of Sunday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 30-year-old man was arrested and was expected to appear in the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. "In reaction to the unexpected incident, it is said that the suspect allegedly grabbed an axe, hacking the victim in the head. Police are currently investigating the circumstances which might have led to the brutal act. "It is further alleged that both the victim and the suspect were somehow known as friends. It is also alleged that the two were earlier sitting together before the incident," Brigadier Mohlala said.

He said after the incident, the police as well as the emergency medical services in Belfast were called to the scene where they found the man lying on the ground with a wound on his head. He was certified dead on the scene. "The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the brutal murder and urged community members to resolve matters in a civil manner rather than resorting to violence," he said. In Limpopo, police said a 24-year-old woman was arrested in Lephalale for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death following an incident of domestic violence at Marapong township on Saturday night.

"The police were summoned to Marapong Health Care Centre at 9.37pm about a man who was brought to the centre after having been stabbed, and on arrival they found a man lying dead with a stab wound. A case of murder was opened and policing commenced with investigations. "Preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased and his alleged girlfriend had an altercation while at Marapong Extension 1 and during the argument, the suspect stabbed the deceased with a sharp object. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries. He was identified as Charles Kamogelo, 24, from Mahikeng," said Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. He said the woman, identified as Emmy Serumula, was traced and arrested.

