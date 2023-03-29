Man handed 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery gone wrong

Cape Town - The Evander Regional Court has sentenced Thomas Thabo Mayisa, 32, to an effective 15 year jail term following a failed robbery that claimed the life of his friend in Leslie Extension 9 in December 2021. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a Somali shop owner was at his their business premises at around 11.40am when three suspects attempted to rob them. The shop owner was with his brother at the time.

“It transpired, through an investigation, that the trio were driving a Renault Megane with Gauteng registration number plates. “Two of the robbers entered the business premises, leaving the third accomplice in what is believed to be the gateway car. “The brother of the business owner was hit… with an object. Thereafter, both victims were held hostage. One suspect was in possession of a firearm whilst the other was holding a knife.”

Mohlala said they demanded cash but the shop owner caught the attention of Mayisa's 45 -year-old friend, by pointing out the where the money was kept. The friend looked in that direction. “That was when the shop owner swiftly drew his firearm and shot him multiple times which led to his death. “The victim further turned the gun on Mayisa and shot him in the thigh but he somehow managed to get into the car and flee the scene with the driver, leaving their fellow as well as the firearm.”

Mohlala said further investigation led to the police hearing about a patient in hospital who had a gunshot wound. “Police proceeded to the hospital and, upon arrival, discovered that the patient was in fact Mayisa, the robbery suspect they have been looking for. The accused was arrested and charged accordingly. “The driver could not be found and Mayisa alleged at the time that he did not know him or his whereabouts as they hired him for that mission,” Mohlala said.