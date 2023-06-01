Man in court after allegedly found with R100 000 drugs in Polokwane

Pretoria – Police in Polokwane have arrested a 45-year-old Nigerian national on charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs. “A team of members of the SAPS Limpopo provincial organised crime investigation, with members of the crime intelligence unit, conducted a disruptive operation in Polokwane in the early hours of Wednesday, 30 May, 2023 that has yielded success,” police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“It is reported that a white Mercedes-Benz was tactically spotted at Bendor, suspected of being in a mission to commit unknown crime.” Ledwaba said police followed the vehicle, and moments later, they found it parked at a gate. A man, 45, is appearing before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court facing charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs. Picture: SAPS “The vehicle was found in front of a closed gate waiting to be opened then the police swiftly accosted the driver and upon searching the vehicle, seven balls containing rock was found hidden in the vehicle and the search was escalated to the house whereby crystal meth was found hidden in the kitchen,” Ledwaba said.

A man, 45, is appearing before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court facing charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs. Picture: SAPS He said the drugs confiscated have an estimated street value of R110 000. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the police officers “for their vigilance and determination in ridding the province of drugs and keeping our communities safe”. A 45-year-old man is appearing before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court facing charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs. Picture: SAPS The 45-year-old suspect is today scheduled to appear before Polokwane Magistrate’s Court facing charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs.

In February, police in Limpopo said two foreign nationals had been arrested on allegations of selling drugs to school learners around the Flora Park Dam. “Members of the provincial organised crime unit in collaboration with crime intelligence received information about a 41-year-old Nigerian who was allegedly selling drugs to learners of Northern Academy Secondary and Flora Park Secondary schools which are adjacent to Flora Park Dam,” Ledwaba said. “The information was immediately operationalised and a sting operation (was) conducted at the said dam.”

Police said the Nigerian man was subsequently found sitting in a white Nissan Almera sedan. “Police requested to search his motor vehicle and found 500 balls of heroin with an estimated street value of R20 000 concealed inside the dashboard,” Ledwaba said. “The operation continued and his countryman, aged 44, was nabbed along the N1 north next to Botlokwa just after he allegedly received the heroin drugs from the first suspect at Flora Park Dam meant for further distribution.”