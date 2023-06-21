Man in court after being found with murdered Limpopo teacher’s laptop

Pretoria - A 41-year-old man is expected to appearing in the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of possession of stolen property, after he was found with electronic goods belonging to a murdered school teacher. The man was arrested on Monday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Reportedly, the police were tracing the suspects who killed a 50-year-old female teacher of Vuhehli Primary School during March 2023 in Vuhehli village,” Ledwaba said. “A 41-year-old suspect was found in possession of the items stolen during the murder incident. He was then arrested for possession of stolen properties.” Police in Limpopo have arrested a 41-year-old man for possession of electronic goods which were stolen during the murder of a female school teacher. Photo: SAPS During the arrest, police recovered one Lenovo laptop, a charger and a wireless mouse.

“Investigations to link him with the murder case is still underway,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the law enforcement team for arresting the 41-year-old man. Police in Limpopo have arrested a 41-year-old man for possession of electronic goods which were stolen during the murder of a female school teacher. Photo: SAPS In May, the High Court in Polokwane sentenced 36-year-old Sfiso Nkabinde to 18 years in jail for the 2022 murder of a teacher who was allegedly his ex-lover.

At the time, Ledwaba said Nkabinde was also sentenced to an additional three years in jail for housebreaking, five years for theft and three years for contravening a protection order. “Dudu Sindi Masango, aged 28, an educator at Segololo Secondary School, was found brutally murdered at her home in Dindela village on 11 June 2022. Police were summoned to the scene at about 3.30pm, after her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds,” Ledwaba said at the time. A case of murder was opened and preliminary investigations revealed that the intruder had broken into Masango’s home, stabbed her several times with a knife and, thereafter, fled the scene in her vehicle.