Man in court after body of his slain, half-naked girlfriend found in bushes

Pretoria – A 40-year-old man is set to appear before Joburg Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of his 35-year-old girlfriend. Police said the lifeless body of the half-naked woman was found in bushes.

“Detectives apprehended a 40-year-old boyfriend for murder in his shack at the corner of Mooi and Wemmer Jubilee Street on the 25th of July 2022. He was still wearing clothes with blood stains,” said Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele. “It is alleged that the suspect murdered his 35-year-old girlfriend who was found in the bushes at corner Heidelberg and Prolecon Streets on the 22nd of July 2022. The suspect is the last person who was seen with the victim, assaulting her. The victim’s body was discovered in the bushes, half naked.” Mbele said the victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics.

The motive for the murder has not been established. Police said the 40-year-old man was on the run “until the long arm of the law apprehended him through the help of the community”. Joburg Central police station’s commander, Brigadier Ivan Perumal has commended the “good working relationship between the police and the community”.

He urged community members to continue assisting the police in the fight against crime. Last week, the Booysens Magistrate’s Court sentenced 30-year-old Mduduzi Masuku to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl at an informal settlement in Joburg. “Mduduzi Masuku, a 30-year-old male Zimbabwean national was found guilty for rape and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on (Wednesday) the 20th of July 2022. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” Mbele said.

“The accused raped an 11-year-old girl in the veld, next to Jackson squatter camp in Eikenhof on the 13th of June 2020. The mother of a victim had gone to the veld with her neighbour (Masuku) to fetch firewood using his wheelbarrow.” When they returned home, she asked her daughter and younger brother to take the wheelbarrow back to the veld, to give it back to Masuku. “He raped her and threatened to kill her if she reveals her ordeal to anyone. The victim eventually alerted her mother on the 21st of June 2020. Police were contacted and he was apprehended by Mondeor SAPS on the same day,” Mbele said.

