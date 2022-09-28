Man in court for alleged possession of explosives

Rustenburg – A 46-year-old man appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for alleged illegal possession of explosives with an estimated street value of R22 000. Ernest Comfort Mboweni was remanded in custody and would appear at the Marikana Periodic Court on Thursday.

North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh said Mboweni was arrested in Wonderkop, Marikana on Monday, during a crime intelligence-driven operation. “Members of a multidisciplinary team consisting of national and Brits crime intelligence, Hartbeespoortdam K9, Crime Prevention as well as Brits Visible Policing intercepted and searched a Nissan NP300 bakkie driven by Mboweni. During the search, the police found a plastic bag in the vehicle containing bundles of explosives with estimated street value of R22 000. Mboweni was immediately arrested,” she said. In a separate incident, the police in Mpumalanga said a 36-year-old woman was arrested by a prison warder for alleged possession of drugs at the Bethal Correctional Centre.

The woman was reportedly caught before entering the premises to visit an inmate on Tuesday. “The female visitor was reportedly searched as per prisons’ standard procedures whereby a black plastic bag was found on her. It was then discovered that the plastic bag was stuffed with about 59 different types of tablets, as well as 20 small plastic bags and other substances including crushed leaves and a plastic bottle containing oil,” said Mpumalaga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “Police were summoned to the scene where the female suspect was arrested and charged for illegal possession of drugs. The bag and the contents were confiscated pending forensic investigation.

“The estimated street value of the alleged drugs is at about R6 000. The investigation suggests that the alleged items were destined for an inmate ... the matter is still under investigation.” He said the police and prison officials went to the inmate‘s bed where a further search was conducted. “An additional plastic bag containing dagga was found. The inmate is also facing a charge of possession of dagga as well and he will soon appear in court.”

He said Lorraine Nomsa Makhubele appeared at the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of alleged possession of drugs. “Possible charge of drug trafficking might be added as the investigation continues. During her court appearance, the matter was postponed to 5 October, 2022 for a formal bail application. Meanwhile, the suspect was remanded in custody.” IOL