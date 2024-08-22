Man in court for allegedly assaulting girlfriend and her 7-year-old daughter

Vuyo Amos Papa, 38, appeared before the Swartruggens Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, August 21, for two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and resisting arrest. He is being held in jail until Friday, August 23, 2024, for legal assistance.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Papa was arrested for the alleged assault of a woman and her daughter on Monday in Swartruggens. The incident received widespread attention on social media channels. “Subsequent to the incident, members of the community alerted the local police who responded swiftly and found the suspect still assaulting the 31-year-old woman.

“It was also established that the suspect assaulted the victim’s seven-year-old daughter. Although he attempted to resist the arrest, the accused who is the victim’s boyfriend, was apprehended,” Brigadier Mokgwabone said. Initial investigations revealed that the accused has prior convictions for common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily injury, and possession of a dangerous weapon. These aforementioned crimes were committed from April 2004 to December 2017.

In each case, the accused paid admission of guilt fines. Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, the provincial police commissioner, strongly condemned the incident, which took place during Women’s Month and was carried out by someone who was supposed to safeguard the victims. He also praised the police for their quick response that resulted in the arrest.