Man in court for allegedly hijacking luxury Mercedes-Benz GLC

Pretoria – A swift reaction by the police in Mpumalanga has led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man, and the recovery of the hijacked luxury vehicle in Nelsville, Mbombela. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the Mercedes-Benz GLC was recovered on Thursday morning.

“A 34-year-old Mozambican national was arrested after a Mercedes-Benz GLC which was reported hijacked at Witbank in the evening of Wednesday 31 August 2022 was recovered,” Mohlala said. “According to information, the victim was coming from the shop when attacked by criminals. The matter was brought to the attention of the police. Leads were followed, which initially indicated that the vehicle was destined to KwaMhlanga and later redirected to Mbombela.” A joint operation between the Nelspruit SAPS and Nelspruit Flying Squad led officers to a house in Nelsville, Nelspruit, where the hijacked vehicle was reportedly parked.

“The suspect, a Mozambican national, was cornered even though he initially tried to deny knowledge of the vehicle. Furthermore, the astute members also found the suspect in possession of the hijacked victim’s items,” Mohlala said. “Police went an extra mile as they also recovered, in the same premises, a white Opel Astra which was reported stolen in Nelspruit in 2015 as well as a silver Daihatsu hatchback. Preliminary investigation shows that the colour (of the Daihatsu) appears to have been tempered with from its original colour.” Opel Astra reported stolen in 2015 was also recovered. Picture: SAPS The 34-year-old is expected to make his first appearance in court today, facing charges of hijacking.

Mohlala said police cannot rule out the possibility of adding other charges as investigation continues. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended police for their speedy response. She also raised concern about vehicle theft, hijackings and smuggling of goods in the province, which costs community members.

