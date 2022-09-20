Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Man in court for allegedly raping 3-year-old girl

Man appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping a three-year-old child.

Man in court for alleged rape of three-year-old girl. Photo: ANA/Molaole Montsho

Published 2h ago

Rustenburg – A 20-year-old man accused of raping a three-year-old girl appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court, North West police said on Tuesday.

The man appeared in court on Monday after his arrest on Friday. The case was postponed to October 5.

"It is alleged that a concerned neighbour heard a child crying continually and went to investigate. Consequently, a 3-year-old child was found in the presence of the accused who is the child's caregiver.

"(After) further investigation, the neighbour realised the child was apparently raped. The police were immediately summoned and the child was taken for medical attention and the rape was confirmed," said North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh.

"The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident. The general also thanked the neighbour who acted accordingly when she heard the child crying. He said it is disturbing that such a vulnerable child was violated by a person who was supposed to take care of her," Myburgh said.

In Mpumalanga, police said a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 18-year-old granddaughter over a period on seven years.

The Mhluzi man had allegedly raped his granddaughter on several occasions between September 2015 and September 2022.

In a separate case, a 27-year-old man was arrested for raping his 14-year-old niece.

The grandfather and uncle were remanded in custody until next week until their formal bail application.

IOL

Molaole Montsho