Man in court for allegedly raping 3-year-old girl

The man appeared in court on Monday after his arrest on Friday. The case was postponed to October 5.

"It is alleged that a concerned neighbour heard a child crying continually and went to investigate. Consequently, a 3-year-old child was found in the presence of the accused who is the child's caregiver.

"(After) further investigation, the neighbour realised the child was apparently raped. The police were immediately summoned and the child was taken for medical attention and the rape was confirmed," said North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh.

"The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident. The general also thanked the neighbour who acted accordingly when she heard the child crying. He said it is disturbing that such a vulnerable child was violated by a person who was supposed to take care of her," Myburgh said.