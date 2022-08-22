Man in court for allegedly stealing goats worth R42k

The case against Itumeleng Godfrey Setatwe was postponed to August 29. He is facing a charge of stock theft.

Rustenburg – A 45-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing goats valued at R42 000 appeared briefly in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The accused’s court appearance emanated from his arrest on Saturday, August 20. It is alleged that Vryburg police station members were travelling on the N18 on their way to Pudimoe when they spotted a suspicious-looking bakkie and stopped it for a search.

“During the search, 21 goats worth R42 000 were found at the back of the bakkie. The driver was questioned, but failed to give proper account for the possession,” said North West police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma.

She said it was further established that he did not have transportation documents.