Monday, August 22, 2022

Man in court for allegedly stealing goats worth R42k

Goats graze outside Anglo Platinum's Khomanani shaft. File photo: Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Published 1h ago

Rustenburg – A 45-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing goats valued at R42 000 appeared briefly in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The case against Itumeleng Godfrey Setatwe was postponed to August 29. He is facing a charge of stock theft.

“The accused’s court appearance emanated from his arrest on Saturday, August 20. It is alleged that Vryburg police station members were travelling on the N18 on their way to Pudimoe when they spotted a suspicious-looking bakkie and stopped it for a search.

“During the search, 21 goats worth R42 000 were found at the back of the bakkie. The driver was questioned, but failed to give proper account for the possession,” said North West police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma.

She said it was further established that he did not have transportation documents.

“As result, he was arrested for stock theft and taken to Vryburg police station. On arrival at the police station, he allegedly tried to run away and assaulted two police officers who were detaining him. He was subsequently restrained and detained.”

The lawful owner of the stock was successfully traced and given his goats back, she said.

According to a report in the local newspaper Taung Daily News, Setatwe was a former policeman.

In July, a 43-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of 21 suspected stolen sheep which were bundled into a minibus taxi on the N14 in North West.

The minibus taxi had reportedly run out of petrol when the police found it on the N14 between Vryburg and Kuruman.

