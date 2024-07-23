Man in court for fatally shooting college student after being denied entrance at fresher’s ball

A 24-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday after he allegedly shot and killed a Barberton TVET College student in Mpumalanga. Samkelo Gregory Mngcina appeared in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Bandile Bhisha.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the shooting incident happened on July 20, 2024 at the college premises 12:45 am. “According to allegations, the suspect was denied access to the fresher’s event arranged for students. He was asked to pay an entrance fee of R50 to gain access to the event because he is not a student and he refused. It is said that he went to a vehicle and when he returned, things turned ugly,” he said. Mdhluli said Mngcina took out a firearm and allegedly fired shots randomly, hitting three students.

“Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries whilst the other two were taken to hospital for medical treatment.” Mngcina was arrested the same day around 4pm near Nelspruit. The case was postponed to July 31 for bail application. He remains in custody.

The acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, strongly condemned the shooting incident and said the rapid increase of firearms leads to crime. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, which occurred at a place meant for teaching and learning. The SAPS will work tirelessly in the investigation to ensure that justice is served for the slain victim," said Mkhwanazi. [email protected]