Man in court for Limpopo farm attack after police recover two stolen firearms

Pretoria - The SAPS trio task team in the Vhembe District have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 35-year-old was arrested in Nzhelele Ha Rabali on Friday and was due to appear in court today.

“The police received information about suspects who committed house robbery, a farm attack, in Musina during December 2022. The suspects were traced and one of them, aged 35, was positively linked to the incident and arrested at Ha Rabali,” said Mojapelo. “Two firearms, with a magazine and ammunition, that were reportedly stolen during the farm attack at Tshipise, outside Musina, were recovered hidden in a kraal during the arrest.” Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the police officers for “an excellent job” of arresting the suspect and removing firearms from the hands of criminals.

Today, the 35-year-old is due to appear in court on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and house robbery. Police said their investigations were continuing. In December, the SAPS in Limpopo announced that a team of investigators had been assembled to track down the suspects involved in a robbery at a game farm in Tshipise Road, in Musina.

At the time, Mojapelo said the intruders got away with money in rand, US dollars and pounds after assaulting the farmer’s wife. “About five armed suspects entered the property at about 9.15am and assaulted the wife of the farm owner. They reportedly demanded to know where they kept cash and other valuables,” Mojapelo said. “They then took 11 firearms, an undisclosed amount of cash in rand, US dollars and pounds, as well as laptop and a cellphone from the two safes, before fleeing in the farmer's Toyota Land Cruiser.”

