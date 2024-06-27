Man in court for murder of Cape Town City official Wendy Kloppers

Warren-Lee Dennis, the man charged with the murder of Cape Town City official Wendy Kloppers, is due back in court on Thursday morning. Kloppers, 49, who worked for the City’s Environmental Affairs Department, was gunned down on February 16, 2023.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the persistent investigation by members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man on a charge of murder on Monday (June 24, 2024). “The initial investigation reveals that Delft police responded to a complaint where they found the body of a 49-year-old woman who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel, while a 20-year-old female was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” Swartbooi said the suspect made a brief court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until Thursday, pending further charges which might be added.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile lauded the investigating team for their sterling investigation. He said the arrest of the suspect should send a strong message to other criminals that they will be hunted down and brought to book. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed Dennis appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Earlier this week, Councillor Carl Pophaim, the City’s Mayoral Committee member for Human Settlements welcomed the arrest. “Absolutely everyone and anyone who is involved in the murder of our official Wendy Kloppers must face the full might of the law. I welcome the arrest of the suspect and that the court process has been expedited to accelerate justice for our slain colleague.” He said as a City, they were leading efforts to make it as difficult as possible for gangs and extortionists to operate in the metro.