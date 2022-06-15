Man in court for possession of dagga worth R500K

Colane Maphosa was arrested on Monday and was released on R3 000 bail. The case against him was postponed to July 4.

Rustenburg - A 26-year-old man arrested for possession of dagga with an estimated street value of R500 000 was granted bail at the Nkomanzi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“According to the information, members of the police from Kamhlushwa were conducting stop and searches on the R570 next to One Three Hill, near Malelane, when they stopped a grey Ford Fiesta sedan. During the search, eight bags stashed with dagga were discovered inside the said car, with an estimated street value of about R500 000, weighing at 125.388kg,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“The vehicle was reportedly heading towards Nelspruit (Mbombela) where the dagga was assigned to be delivered to specific persons. The preliminary investigation by the police has since revealed that the vehicle, which was also seized, belongs to the suspect and it is believed that the suspect could be working with others in the alleged dagga trafficking, but his mission was intercepted by the astute members before he could reach his destination.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela warned those who might consider smuggling dagga or other drugs that they will find the police waiting for them on the other side.