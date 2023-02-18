Man in court for possession of suspected stolen goats, sheep

Rustenburg- North West police have arrested a man for possession of suspected stolen property after he was found with 57 goats and 27 sheep in Bodibe near Lichtenburg. Thandayiphi Thabethe (39) was arrested on Tuesday, when traffic officers stopped a truck in Bodibe Village, close to Itsoseng during routine patrol duties.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The driver was allegedly requested to present his driver’s licence, which he could not do. Thereafter, he was requested to open the back of the truck, but he became aggressive and the two passengers that were accompanying him, fled from the scene,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh. “Police were called to the scene for assistance and they ultimately escorted the truck to Itsoseng police station. Upon opening the back of the truck, police found 57 goats and 27 sheep. The driver could not account for the animals or produce any permit. He was immediately arrested and the animals and truck impounded.“ Thabethe appeared in the Itsoseng Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, for possession of suspected stolen property.

“He was remanded in custody until his second court appearance before the same court on Thursday, 23 February 2023. “The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, commended the members for their cooperation that led to the arrest. He said that the police would continue to work hard to ensure that criminals are put behind bars. He further reminded farmers to brand mark their livestock in accordance with the Animal Identification Act, 2002 (Act No. 6 of 2002),” Myburgh said. IOL