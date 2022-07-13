Man in court for raping 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman in Limpopo

Pretoria - A 47-year-old man is today appearing in court after he was arrested for allegedly raping a 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman in Limpopo province. “The 47-year-old man, Muzilani Ronald Mushwana is appearing in the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on charges of housebreaking and rape of a 97-year-old wheelchair-bound woman,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

“It is alleged that the accused broke into the house of the victim in Hoveni village outside Tzaneen, through the window and raped her in the middle of the night,” she said. In June, police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the nonagenarian was sleeping when her house was broken into. “The suspect allegedly gained access into the victim’s room, where she had been sleeping, through a window and raped her. Police were called and immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect,” said Mojapelo at the time.

Mushwana was in the same area and has previously appeared in court. In June, the police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Tshilwavhusiku, outside Louis Trichardt, launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly raped two girls, aged 8 and 9, at Gogobole village. At the time, Mojapelo said the two minor children fell victim to the crime when they were walking home after school.

“The children were reportedly walking from school when they met two unknown men wearing blue work suits. The suspects then grabbed and forcefully dragged them into the nearby bushes next to Chumbrys Farm where they both raped them. They then fled the scene. “The traumatised children informed the elders when they arrived at home and the matter was then reported to the local police. A case of two counts of rape was opened and the FCS immediately took over the investigations,” Mojapelo said. IOL