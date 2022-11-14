Man in court for raping mother of his child, after finding her with another man

Pretoria – A 25-year-old man is expected to appear before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court today, following his arrest of allegations of raping the mother of his child. “The report indicates that on Saturday, 12 November 2022 the woman, aged 22, was reportedly at her residential place in Mandela village in Bushbuckridge around 19h00 when the father of her 1-year-old child came and took the child home,” according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“The woman alleges that at about 00h30, on Sunday, the man reportedly came back and found the lady with her male friend. Then it is said that he started to bang the door and broke it when she refused to open.” Police said the man who was in the room with the 22 year old fled the scene, and in the melee, the woman was overpowered and raped by the father her child. “The male friend reportedly ran away as the man entered the house and that was followed by a scuffle between them whereby the female was allegedly overpowered and raped by the suspect,” Mohlala said.

“The male suspect reportedly fled the scene around 4am.” The matter was reported to the police, and a case of rape was opened. “He was then traced and nabbed on Sunday, 13 November 2022, hence his court appearance,” Mohlala said.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the arrest of the suspect. Earlier this year, Police in Joburg central arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly raping the 19-year-old mother of his child, after stabbing her. Joburg central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the incident took place at Fordsburg.

