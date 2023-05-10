Man in court for setting his deceased parents luxury home on fire, leaving his sister destitute

Pretoria - A 33-year-old man, Bheki Tibane, was arrested in Mpumalanga after he allegedly set his family home on fire, leaving his sister destitute. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said Tibane destroyed the fully furnished modern luxury home which was left behind by their deceased parents.

“A 36-year-old lady was left devastated trying to figure out what her next move will be after the hard-earned family house was allegedly set alight by her younger brother on Wednesday 03 May 2023 at about 23:00,” said Mohlala. “A 33-year-old Bheki Tibane left his 36-year-old sister homeless, with only walls, broken windows and ashes which serve as memories to what was the fully furnished mansion left behind by their late parents. Bheki Tibane was arrested in Mpumalanga after he allegedly set his family home on fire, leaving his sister destitute. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “According to information, the suspect Tibane from Kanyamazane township found his sister watching TV in her bedroom at home and allegedly borrowed matches,” he said.

Bheki Tibane was arrested in Mpumalanga after he allegedly set his family home on fire, leaving his sister destitute. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Police said the sister gave Tibane the matches, and a few minutes later she could smell some smoke inside the house. “Upon inspecting, she found that one of the rooms was on fire. The fire spread in the whole house in such a way that it went out of control. The shocked sister called police whilst helplessly watching the fire consuming the house with its contents,” said Mohlala. Bheki Tibane was arrested in Mpumalanga after he allegedly set his family home on fire, leaving his sister destitute. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “On arrival to attend the complainant, police found both the siblings still at home. Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of Bheki (Tibane) who appeared in Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Monday 08 May 2023.”