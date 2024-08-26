Man in Pretoria court over brutal murder of 57-year-old Standerton woman

A 21-year-old man from Standerton in Mpumalanga has appeared briefly before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court facing charges including murder. Cuan Karelse is facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, as well as a charge of murder for killing a 57-year-old woman Renee Lea also from Standerton.

Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said it is alleged that on Saturday afternoon, Karelse slipped into Lea’s place of residence, where he robbed and murdered her. “It is alleged that the accused tied her up, robbed her of her belongings, wrapped her with a carpet put her in the boot of her car and drove with her to Pretoria,” said Mahanjana. When Lea’s daughter could not get hold of her mother on the phone, she called the vehicle tracker company to locate the car.

Police found the body of a woman, Renee Lea, the owner of a Range Rover vehicle, after she was brutally murdered and bundled into her car. Picture: SAPS “The tracker company then located the car at a petrol station in Moreleta, Pretoria, while the accused (Karelse) was inside the shop. The petrol attendants identified the accused as the person who was driving the vehicle. The tracker company personnel then apprehended the accused when they opened the boot of the car,” said Mahanjana. The body of the deceased woman was found in the car, with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape. Police were called to the scene and Karelse was arrested and detained.

The 21-year-old man appeared in court on Monday, the matter was postponed to Monday next week, while Karelse was remanded behind bars. In the meantime, the accused man will consult with a Legal Aid attorney regarding a possible confession. Mahanjana says that the state intends to oppose bail in the matter.