Man jailed for 20 years for killing ‘loan shark’ prison warder over R6k loan

Durban: One of five men accused of killing a ‘loan shark’ for R6 000 has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars. Ntokozo Alfred Nkosi, 40, pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to killing Alson Mthunzi Dlamini.

The murder took place on February 18, 2020, in Blaubosch, Newcastle. According to State indictments, Dlamini, 48, a Correctional Services officer, privately conducted a loan shark business and would offer loans to his colleagues. He allegedly gave a R3 000 loan to one of the five accused who worked with him.

The money was to be paid back with interest. It is further alleged that the colleague failed to pay back the money after several requests, but on February 18, 2020, they paid Dlamini an amount of R6 000. This week, Nkosi told the court in his plea how he conspired with four others to rob Dlamini.

He said the victim had been seated in his car with his girlfriend when he and another accused approached Dlamini. Nkosi said his co-accused fired the shots, but it was he who drove the vehicle after the murder. He said they then set the vehicle alight to get rid of fingerprints.

Nkosi said he handed himself over to police, knowing that his actions were wrong and unlawful. During sentencing proceedings, State Advocate Mbongeni Mthembu told the court that the deceased was killed in cold blood and in a gruesome manner and did not stand a chance against a vicious attack by two armed men. Mthembu said after the murder, the accused left the deceased’s lifeless body on the side of the road and took his vehicle.

The State called for a lengthy term of imprisonment. Judge Nompumelelo Radebe jailed Nkosi to 20 years for murder, 12 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and five years for malicious injury to property. All sentences will run concurrently.