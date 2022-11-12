Man jailed for brutally killing his drinking buddy, removing his private parts

Pretoria - The High Court in Limpopo, sitting in Thohoyandou, has convicted and sentenced 22-year-old Karabo Samuel Monareng, of Skhiming village in Mopane, to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder of Mamaila Mahlatse. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said that on 7 August 2018, Monareng and Mahlatse were at Mokgomola tavern, drinking liquor.

“Later in the evening, on their way home, the accused took out a knife and stabbed the deceased all over his body. He further cut the deceased's throat and private parts,” Malabi-Dzhangi. “After the ordeal, the accused (Monareng) went home, and the deceased's body was found lying on the side of the street. “During the trial, Karabo (Monareng) pleaded guilty to the offence and his defence lawyer told the court that the plea of guilty was not by his instruction. The state led the evidence of witnesses to rebut the version of the defence.”

In aggravation of sentence, the State represented by advocate Robert Nekhambele submitted that the accused was dishonest, not remorseful, and cruel. “The accused didn’t want to disclose why he removed the private parts of the deceased. The accused committed a horrible offence, and Nekhambele pleaded with the court to remove the accused permanently from the community,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. Judge Matsaro Semenya agreed with the State, and sentenced Monareng to life imprisonment for murder.

Meanwhile, the NPA in Limpopo has welcomed the sentence and applauded the “good work” of Nekhambele and that of the investigating officer, Sergeant Romeo Mutele. “We hope that the sentence imposed will deter would-be offenders,” the NPA added. IOL