Man jailed for life after girl’s mom witnessed her brutal rape

The Mokopane Regional Court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Jankie Jan Thulare, 23, to life imprisonment for the rape of a five-year-old girl. The court heard that the accused raped a five-year-old girl on April 29, 2017, at about 5:45pm, when the victim was playing with other children at the accused's residence at Sodoma village in Waterberg District.

The court heard that the accused forcefully grabbed the victim and went outside on the street, ordered her to undress, and then sexually assaulted her until the victim's mother heard the familiar cry of her daughter. She went closer and discovered that the accused was busy raping her child. "The victim's mother then informed the community who assisted her to report the incident to the family of the accused and to the police," police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

"The victim was taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention as the mother discovered that the child was in pain," Ledwaba said. Ledwaba said a case of rape was opened at SAPS Gilead and transferred to the Mokopane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigations. "The accused was successfully traced and arrested on Wednesday February 16, 2022.

"Sergeant Lesetja Frans Langa was assigned to investigate the case and successfully opposed bail against the accused until he was convicted for rape and sentenced to life imprisonment," Ledwaba said. Ledwaba further added that the accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, and the court also ordered for his names to be endorsed in the National Register for Sexual Offenders and he is deemed unsuitable to work with children. The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the outcome.