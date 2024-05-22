Man jailed for posting fake assassination plot on President Ramaphosa

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to an effective five years behind bars. Elrico Kaizer Kasper was sentenced in the De Aar Regional Court on charges of cyber fraud.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) said the incident took place in March 2023. “Kasper posted on his social media page that ‘some people’ were planning to assassinate President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, during his visit to De Aar, on Human Rights Day celebrations,” said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi. He said a disruptive operation consisting of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and Crime Intelligence was operationalised and the team located the accused.

“He was then taken in for questioning and he admitted to having posted such, citing the frustration of unemployment.” Mnisi said Kasper made numerous court appearances until his sentencing. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head Major General Steven Mabuela, congratulated the team, including the prosecution team for the sterling work done.