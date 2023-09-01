Man jailed for raping a mom in front of her three kids, and raping his friend’s mom, aged 74

The High Court in Polokwane has sentenced 40-year-old sexual predator Motsepane Lolo Madigoe after he was convicted for multiple rape, assault, kidnapping, and housebreaking cases. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, said Madigoe was convicted and sentenced following a lengthy and meticulous investigation that was executed by the Lebowakgomo family violence, child, and sexual offences (FCS) investigating officer, Sergeant Magaila Makopo.

"Through her diligence and commitment to protect the vulnerable and defenceless inhabitants of the province, Sergeant Makopo ensured that Motsepane was never granted bail following his apprehension on October 2020 while at his residence at Seleteng village in Capricorn District until his eminent incarceration," Ledwaba narrated. Madigoe’s reign of terror commenced in June 2015 after he unlawfully entered the house of a 36-year-old Zimbabwean woman at Seleteng village at about 1am. Investigating officer Sergeant Magaila Makopo has been commended after serial rapist, 40-year-old Motsepane Lolo Madigoe, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Picture: SAPS The Zimbabwean woman was raped in front of her three minor children.

"Another heinous incident took place on 23 July 2017 following an unexpected rape of a 74-year-old woman at the same village, believed to be the mother of a friend to the accused. Reportedly, the duo shared drinks at a local tavern before the accused went to his friend's residence to rape the elderly woman before fleeing the scene," said Ledwaba. "The accused (Madigoe) continued with the other horrendous acts until his arrest, which happened after being positively linked with ten offences through a DNA analysis, which were not contested during the trial." Serial rapist, 40-year-old Motsepane Lolo Madigoe was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted on multiple charges, including rape. Picture: SAPS Ultimately, Madigoe was sentenced as follows:

- Count one: housebreaking with the intent to rape; 10 years imprisonment - Count two: rape; life imprisonment - Count three: housebreaking with the intent to commit crime; eight years imprisonment

- Count four: assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm; 10 years imprisonment - Count five: kidnapping; eight years imprisonment - Count six: rape; 15 years imprisonment

- Count seven: housebreaking with the intent to rape; ten years imprisonment - Count eight: rape; life imprisonment - Count nine: rape; life imprisonment

- Count 10: rape; 15 years imprisonment. The court ruled that sentences for counts one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, and 10 will run concurrently with the life imprisonment sentence for count two. The court also declares Madigoe unfit to possess a firearm.