Man killed in drive-by shooting on his way to a wedding

A man was killed in an apparent hit during a drive-by shooting incident on the N2 between Makhanda and Peddie in the Eastern Cape. According to police, 38-year-old Solumzi Mdlaka was travelling with two others to a wedding in Mthatha on Friday morning when they were came under fire.

“It is alleged the passengers were travelling in a Renault Clio from Gqeberha to Mthatha when shots were fired at the driver whilst on the N2 between Makhanda and Peddie,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. “It is further alleged that as the driver of the Clio slowed down on the speed humps, a white VW Polo with tinted windows drove alongside them and two shots were fired from the back of the car. “A bullet hit Solumzi Mdlaka on his forehead. He was rushed to a hospital in Makhanda but was transferred to Gqeberha where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (December 16).”

Naidu said the suspect are unknown at this stage but they were searching for four people. “The motive is under investigation. Police believe that Mr Mdlaka was the target, and a case of murder is under investigation.” Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation or may know the whereabouts of the suspects, is asked to contact SAPS Committee Drift, D/W/O George Cook on 084 648 1749 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.