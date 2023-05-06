Man killed in Limpopo vigilante attack

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said some of the residents of Pelana Village allegedly used various objects to severely assault the 24-year-old man until he died.

Pretoria - Police at Mokwakwaila, Limpopo, are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old man following a mob attack .

“It is reported that police received an alert about community members who were assaulting a person at the said village. They, together with emergency personnel, quickly rushed to the scene and found the victim lying in a pool of blood, with severe injuries,” Ledwaba said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died on arrival.

He was identified by police as Tshepo Mafa from Ga-Kuranta Village.