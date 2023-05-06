Man killed in Limpopo vigilante attack

Pretoria - Police at Mokwakwaila, Limpopo, are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old man following a mob attack.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said some of the residents of Pelana Village allegedly used various objects to severely assault the 24-year-old man until he died.
“It is reported that police received an alert about community members who were assaulting a person at the said village. They, together with emergency personnel, quickly rushed to the scene and found the victim lying in a pool of blood, with severe injuries,” Ledwaba said.
The victim was taken to hospital where he died on arrival.
He was identified by police as Tshepo Mafa from Ga-Kuranta Village.
“The reason behind his attack and subsequent killing is still not clear at this stage but further police investigations will reveal, (the motive),” said Ledwaba.
Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has once again warned community members against the vigilante behaviour that persists in parts of the province.
Anyone with information that can assist the police to arrest the suspects involved should contact investigating officer Sergeant Mapara Nakana at 073 976 8285, or the SAPS via Crime Stop at 08600 10111, their nearest police station or the My SAPS App.
IOL