Man murdered, burnt and dumped in the Free State

Rustenburg – A man was found murdered and burnt at an informal settlement in Intabazwe near Harrismith in the Free State on Tuesday. The man is suspected to have been killed somewhere and his body dumped at the informal settlement known as Matlharantlheng.

“The deceased is approximately 30 years old and it is suspected that he was killed somewhere else and then dumped in the area. “Both his hands and legs were tied with a rope and burned beyond recognition. Enquiries were made around the vicinity without success and no one could recognise the charred body of the deceased. A case of murder is being investigated,” said Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring. “Any person with information on the next-of-kin or on the suspects can contact Detective Lt-Col Maphalala of Harrismith on 082 854 7542, the Harrismith police on 058 624 1000, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or on the MySAPS app,” he said.

Elsewhere, in the Eastern Cape, police said a foetus was discovered in an open field on the corners of Ponana Tini and Mondile streets in Kwanobuhle on Monday. “An inquest docket was opened at Kwanobuhle SAPS. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police are looking for witnesses and information on who the mother of the unborn baby is in order to determine the circumstances under which the foetus ended up where it was found,” said spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge. “Any person that could assist police with this investigation, can contact SAPS Kwanobuhle, Detective Captain Tommy Whitebooi on 082 441 8129 or alternatively contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”

