Man on parole re-arrested for ATM bombings, hijacking and business robberies

Pretoria – A 43-year-old man, who was on parole after being convicted and sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for business robberies and carjacking, has been arrested again for serious crimes. “He found himself on the wrong side of the law which landed him behind bars (on) Wednesday 18 January, 2023,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“The suspect was nabbed after he is alleged to be involved in multiple criminal activities including ATM bombings, carjacking, business robberies to mention but few. The suspect was arrested at his female friend’s residence.” Mohlala said police conducted a search at his residence and found suspected stolen property, including six speakers, a plasma television, an amplifier and two sound mixers. A firearm with one magazine and four live ammunition was also recovered.

“Police cannot rule out possibilities that the suspect might be involved in other criminal activities committed previously,” Mohlala said. “The suspect is expected to appear at the White River Magistrate’s Court soon.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest. She hopes the 43-year-old man’s parole will be revoked.

Last year, two Correctional Services officers, identified as Mr Faku and Mr Moliki were shot and killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded. The “senseless” cold-blooded killing of the two Boksburg community corrections officials happened in Duduza, on Gauteng’s East Rand. A State firearm was stolen from one of the deceased officials.

