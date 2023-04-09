Man on the run after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death

Rustenburg-A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend at Mbaula village in Limpopo. The 27-year-old woman was stabbed at about 1:30am on Saturday.

"It is alleged that the woman went to a local tavern and asked her boyfriend (suspect) to go home with her. "Upon arrival at the house, the couple apparently started to fight which resulted in the victim being stabbed on the upper body with a sharp object," said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. He said the boyfriend aged 28, allegedly fled the scene into nearby bushes.

"Police and members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned to the scene and subsequently found the victim lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene. "The deceased is a resident at Majeje village and was identified as Happy Nxumani aged 27," he said. "The police are calling upon Aubrey Mokgalaga to visit the nearest police station as we believe he can help in the investigation.

"Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Adam Hobyani on 0824146709 or crime stop number at 08600 10111 or nearest police station or use MySAPSapp." Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned this incident. "This was supposed to be the time for families to be together in a celebratory mood not mourning the death of the young woman. We appeal to the community to come forward with information that can help trace the suspect so that he must face the full might of the law," she said.