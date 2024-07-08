Man out on bail after allegedly raping and stabbing gogo, 83, re-arrested after rape of 77-year-old woman

Mpumalanga police re-arrested a 25-year-old man, three months after he was arrested for burglary at residential premises, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and the rape of a woman, aged 83. Captain Magonseni Nkosi, Mpumalanga police spokesperson said the 25-year-old man is expected to appear before the Dientjie Periodical Court on Tuesday, facing similar charges, this time of assaulting and raping a 77-year-old woman.

The rapist allegedly kept the septuagenarian captive for two days while repeatedly raping her. “According to information, the suspect allegedly broke into the granny's house on Wednesday night, on July 3, 2024, brutally assaulted the vulnerable granny and repeatedly raped her for two days at Dikweteng village, Dientjie,” said Nkosi. It is alleged that the woman only managed to call for assistance on Friday.

“The suspect allegedly escaped before community members responded to the call. The incident was immediately reported to police who immediately instituted an investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect in Ohristad on Sunday, July 7 2024,” said Nkosi. Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the 25-year-old man was previously accused of raping and stabbing an 83-year-old woman in March. That initial incident happened at Didimala village, in Dientjie.

“The suspect was arrested and was out on R1,000 bail,” said Nkosi. He said the 83-year-old woman was admitted to hospital until she lost her life in May. “The latest victim is also recovering in hospital after she sustained some injuries,” said Nkosi.