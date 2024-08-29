Man out on bail for murder, allegedly rapes and kills girl, 11

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for the alleged murderer of an 11-year-old girl. The body of the girl was found murdered at a farm in Hendrina on Sunday, August 25 at about 7.30pm.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the suspect fled the scene after allegedly killing the girl. “According to a report, the girl's mother was in search of her daughter but without any success, hence she reported her disappearance to the police. During the reporting, the woman informed the police that she suspects that her sister's male companion could know something about her daughter's sudden disappearance. She further explained that before her child went missing, the girl was last seen with the man in question,” Mdhuli said. Police immediately went to the farm where the man lived to investigate and look for him, but he had already left.

“The astute members somehow managed to get inside his shack. It was during this period when the men and women in blue noticed some blood stains inside the shack, then as they continued searching, about 100 metres away from the shack, they discovered the naked body of the child with some stab wounds. The little girl was unfortunately certified dead by the medical personnel at the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests that the girl could have been raped by the suspect,” Mdhuli said. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and no other arrests have been made. Police also confirmed the alleged child killer is alleged to have murdered a man in February and was on R5,000 bail when he allegedly committed this crime.